Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $135,090.00 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,263. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $869.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

