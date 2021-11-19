Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post sales of $18.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.20 billion and the lowest is $18.09 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $77.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 980.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 27,580,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,209,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Intel has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

