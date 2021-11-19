Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $151.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NTLA traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. 600,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
