Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $151.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. 600,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

