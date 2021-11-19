International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.89 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

