International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $30.12

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $28.99. International Game Technology shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 10,353 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

