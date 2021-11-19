Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.11.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$25.26 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

