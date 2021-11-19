Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $702.57 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

