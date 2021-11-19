Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $72.76 on Friday, hitting $701.70. 50,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

