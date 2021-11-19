Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

INTU traded up $63.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

