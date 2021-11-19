Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $750.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $625.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.70.

INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

