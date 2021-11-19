Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of INUV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,431. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 33.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

