Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of INUV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,431. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
