Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $26.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
