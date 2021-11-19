Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.