Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 60.6% in October

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

