Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 619,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,393. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.