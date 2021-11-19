Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,606,857 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Southwestern Energy worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.