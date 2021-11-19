Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $36,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE GOEV opened at $9.69 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.