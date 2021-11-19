Invesco Ltd. Has $33.64 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of SEI Investments worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,555 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.35 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

