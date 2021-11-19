Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,014 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and sold 14,776 shares worth $1,572,075. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $100.66 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

