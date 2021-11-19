Invesco Ltd. Sells 11,344 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $34,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.70%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

