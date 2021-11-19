Invesco Ltd. Takes $33.14 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,944,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,481,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,338 over the last three months.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

