Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.26% of Gevo worth $32,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

