Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Founders Capital Management’s Largest Position

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.82. 748,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $402.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.