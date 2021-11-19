Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000.

SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 109,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,144. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

