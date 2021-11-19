Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.88 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

