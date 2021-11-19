Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Andersons (ANDE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) recently:

11/8/2021 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

11/4/2021 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/3/2021 – Andersons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/20/2021 – Andersons is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/5/2021 – Andersons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

10/4/2021 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

9/20/2021 – Andersons was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,002. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Get The Andersons Inc alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.