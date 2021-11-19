Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GFL Environmental (GFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE: GFL) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – GFL Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE GFL opened at C$52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.32 and a 12 month high of C$54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion and a PE ratio of -19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.80.

Get GFL Environmental Inc alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.5287221 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.95%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.