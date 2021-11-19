Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.