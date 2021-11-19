IoTeX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $308.43 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $308.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00375113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.