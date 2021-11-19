Iowa State Bank Buys 22,726 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,595,000 after buying an additional 1,066,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,102. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

