Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,998 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22.

