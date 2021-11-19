Iowa State Bank Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $4,727,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Masco by 9.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 28,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 395.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.21. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.