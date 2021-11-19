Iowa State Bank Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 205,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,310. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

