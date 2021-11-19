iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.80. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iQIYI traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 188840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IQ. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

