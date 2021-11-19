iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 196,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. iRobot has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $197.40.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

