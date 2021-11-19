iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.