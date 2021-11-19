iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $114.55 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

