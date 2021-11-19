iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Arden Trust Co grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

