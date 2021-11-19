iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

