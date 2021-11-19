iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,998 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

