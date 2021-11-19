iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 508,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.