iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 14th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

