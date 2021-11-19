iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.