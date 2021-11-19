iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.56. 10,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.07 and a 1-year high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.