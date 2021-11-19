iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

