iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.87. 252,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.