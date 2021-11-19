iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

