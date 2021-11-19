Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ISDAY remained flat at $$60.00 during midday trading on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.