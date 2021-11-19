IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

VDE opened at $80.17 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

