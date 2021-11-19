IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 72,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

