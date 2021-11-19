Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Sells $14,392,196.64 in Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 653,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

